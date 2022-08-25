Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.36

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $15.87. Identiv shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 86,938 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.03 million, a PE ratio of -177.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

