ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,074 ($12.98) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($12.98). 79,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 76,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($13.05).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,084.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,111.91. The company has a market cap of £734.50 million and a P/E ratio of 325.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICG Enterprise Trust

In related news, insider Janine Nicholls acquired 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Sandra Pajarola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($126,027.07). Also, insider Janine Nicholls bought 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

