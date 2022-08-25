IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBIBF. TD Securities downgraded IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

