iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.95

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.95 and traded as high as C$72.09. iA Financial shares last traded at C$71.84, with a volume of 287,045 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IAG. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.45.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.2515145 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

