Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

