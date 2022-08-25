Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Down 2.8%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.80 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.83). 45,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 784,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.86).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.83. The company has a market capitalization of £203.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

