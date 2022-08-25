Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $76,969.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00768443 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.
Hyve Coin Trading
