Hydro Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,183.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a total market cap of $352,704.13 and approximately $5,183.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003762 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129506 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032809 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.