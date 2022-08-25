Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $839.34 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $21,538.47 or 1.00012889 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $839.34 million and $109,148.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

