Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $752,808.05 and approximately $27,209.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.