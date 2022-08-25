HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.60.

HUBS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.29. 1,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.35. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

