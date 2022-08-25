Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Insider Activity
In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.