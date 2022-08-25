Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

