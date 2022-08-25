HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 17% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,410.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00127433 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

