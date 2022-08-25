H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $472.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 461 ($5.57), with a volume of 55216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($5.63).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 351.93. The firm has a market cap of £183.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

