H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $472.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 461 ($5.57), with a volume of 55216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($5.63).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
H&T Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 351.93. The firm has a market cap of £183.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.16.
H&T Group Cuts Dividend
H&T Group Company Profile
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.
Read More
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.