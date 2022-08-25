Howdoo Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00077627 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

