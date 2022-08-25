Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Raised to $55.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

