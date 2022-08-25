Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.55

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.55 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.25). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 105,744 shares traded.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £193.33 million and a PE ratio of -20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.