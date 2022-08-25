Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,770 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises 4.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $62,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

