Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Höegh LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

