Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.93. Hippo shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 42,840 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.