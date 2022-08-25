Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2 %
HIW stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
