Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

HIW stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.