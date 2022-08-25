HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 8.90% of Stepan worth $196,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

Stepan Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.75. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.