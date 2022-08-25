HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $130,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,803. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

