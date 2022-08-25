HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,038 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $136,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,334,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 905,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.56. 25,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

