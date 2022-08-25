HighTower Advisors LLC Has $89.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $89,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,745. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.