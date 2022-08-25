HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $273,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

