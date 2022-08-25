HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,202 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $97,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

