High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 403.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,211,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,663. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.20 and its 200-day moving average is $382.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

