High Pines Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.54 on Thursday, hitting $397.11. The stock had a trading volume of 90,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

