High Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 990 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.33. 26,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

