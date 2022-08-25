HEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.11 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. HEX has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and $18.11 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00499722 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.57 or 0.02047598 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005232 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.