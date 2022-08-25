Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Lowered by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Heska worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heska Price Performance
NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $94.69. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.49. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $275.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Heska
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.