HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $11,407.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078122 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.