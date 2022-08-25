Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 7%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.07. 48,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,416,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 569,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.