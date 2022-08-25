Helium Price Hits $7.01 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $7.01 or 0.00032539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $873.20 million and approximately $40.56 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00107375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019888 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00259564 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008469 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,642,756 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.