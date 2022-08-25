Head to Head Review: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) versus Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion N/A $150.01 million $1.85 25.26

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Tower Semiconductor 12.33% 12.57% 9.13%

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Tower Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

