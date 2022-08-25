Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Marc T. Pangburn Purchases 2,500 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.