Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.0602 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $43,028.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.91 or 0.07787738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00167235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00262134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00708582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00609718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 522,588,653 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

