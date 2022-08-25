Hamster Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $93,557.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

