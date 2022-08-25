Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading

