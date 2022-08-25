H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in August

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

