H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $219.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.57.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.