H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $222.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

