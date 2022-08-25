H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

META stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 234,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500,282. The firm has a market cap of $449.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

