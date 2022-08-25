H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.3% of H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,003. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

