H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

SPGI traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.60. 19,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.