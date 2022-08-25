GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Trading Down 30.2%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) shares were down 30.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GUROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. CIBC lowered GURU Organic Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.