Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

NYSE:GES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 841,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

