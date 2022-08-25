Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.
Guess’ Price Performance
NYSE:GES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 841,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
