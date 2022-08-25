Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 841,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Guess”s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

