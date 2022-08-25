GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GSK by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,981,000 after buying an additional 208,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

NYSE:GSK opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

